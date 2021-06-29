Thrasio-style venture 10club raises $40Mn in one of the largest seed rounds

BENGALURU: Thrasio-style e-commerce venture 10club on Tuesday said it has raised $40 million, in what is touted to be one of the largest seed funding rounds raised by an Indian startup.

The round was co-led by Fireside Ventures and an undisclosed global investor active in the space. It also saw participation from HeyDay, PDS international, Class 5 Global, Secocha Ventures, boAt founders Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta along with several other global strategic investors.

In the past, insurtech startup, Acko along with wealth management platforms CRED and INDMoney have topped the list for raising the largest seed rounds in the Indian startup space, securing around $30 million each as part of their first institutional fundraise.

10club will use the fresh funds to expand its portfolio of brands, invest in building its technology stack, and for working capital purposes.

As a part of the transaction, Vinay Singh, partner at Fireside Ventures will be joining 10club’s board.

The Thrasio-style model, as popularly known, is when a company acquires fast-growing online brands to build an assortment of products, while helping brands scale and significantly grow their business through investment in technology, working capital and marketing efforts.

Similarly, a year-old 10club partners with e-commerce product sellers in India by acquiring their businesses and working with their teams to help them grow in size.

Investors globally have taken an interest in this emerging model in India, placing their bets.

“This funding from our international partner, who comes with a great understanding of this model globally and Fireside Ventures, who have successfully championed building many consumer-focused brands, is an important milestone in 10club’s journey. Having HeyDay participate in the round also gives us the opportunity to learn from operators. We have already built our foundational pillars of the centralized platform," said Bhavna Suresh, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), 10club

The last couple of years have seen many micro-entrepreneurs building businesses on the back of marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. However, early stage digitally native brands often find it challenging to scale beyond a particular revenue threshold and their growth plateaus due to increased competition and dearth of funding opportunities, said the company in a statement.

10club looks to provide these businesses a centralized platform model featuring - in-house market experts, technology understanding, and playbooks, to further growth for these businesses.

“India and online-first brands are at the cusp of the next revolution. We, at Fireside, believe that both VC and acquisition driven model will co-exist going forward and can turbocharge the growth of early-stage brands. Together with the team at 10club, we will be able to drive this change and enable e-commerce entrepreneurs to realize the full potential of their brands," said Vinay Singh, partner, Fireside Ventures.

Since inception, 10club claims to have engaged hundreds of sellers across product categories.

“Consumer spending continues to accelerate globally and third-party sellers across marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart are the driving force behind this trend that is here to stay. I am determined to work with the team to make 10club the go-to destination for the most talented sellers and entrepreneurs who want to take their brands to the next level," said Joel Ayala, partner at Class 5 Global who also serves as chairman of 10club’s board.

Earlier this year, Myntra and Medlife executive Ananth Narayanan founded Mensa Brands, a Thrasio-style venture, and raised $50 million as part of its Series A led by the likes of Accel, Falcon Edge Capital and Norwest Venture Partners.

Omnichannel children’s retailer FirstCry is also expected to launch its Thrasio-like venture, after receiving commitments from the likes of TPG, Softbank and Premji Invest, media reports stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.