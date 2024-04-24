‘Threatned, deceived…’, Zilingo ex-CEO Ankiti Bose files FIR against co-founder, ex-COO
Zilingo's ex-CEO Ankiti Bose accuses co-founders Dhruv Kapoor and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya of misleading her and investors, coercing her to relinquish shares and business, and engaging in financial misconduct.
Ankiti Bose, co-founder of and ex-CEO of fashion e-commerce startup Zilingo has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against fellow co-founder Dhruv Kapoor and ex-COO Aadi Vaidya, pressing charges of 'cheating', 'criminal intimidation', 'conspiracy', and 'harassment'.