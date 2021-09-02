Three IIM graduates make 3,500 crore each selling payment startup

BillDesk began when India’s internet user base stood at about 50,000. At one end, the firm’s technology pipe gathered billing data from utilities like power and water suppliers and phone companies. At the other, it collected paper mandates from banks’ customers to debit the payments to these utilities from their accounts. It turned out to be a robust system. Customers no longer needed to line up to pay bills. Utility players didn’t have to spend millions of man hours reconciling bank transactions. And banks didn’t have to deal with physical payments where customers clogged up their branches. The explosive growth in digital payments on the back of ubiquitous internet access via smartphones gave BillDesk a boost. It now facilitates all kinds of payments from insurance to property taxes, and recurring payments like mutual fund investments, credit card payments and school fees.