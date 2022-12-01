TiECon Surat 2022 provides a funding platform for 25 startups in Surat

The inaugural ceremony witnessed engaging conversations with B. J. Arun - Chairman of TiE Global, Mahavir Pratap Sharma - Chair of TiE India Angels and an interesting panel discussion with 6 TiE Presidents from across India where they discussed how TiE is making a significant impact on their ecosystem. B. J. Arun said that over the last 30 years, TiE has supported 25,000 Startups through various programs & initiatives. Mahavir Pratap Sharma elaborated about how startup investment is emerging as a serious asset class. Padma Shri Savjibhai Dholakia talked about his entrepreneurial journey from having a meagre ₹12 in his pocket while starting business and how he built his business with an annual turnover of over ₹12,000 crore. He also shared his experience about supporting startups and innovative ideas with high social & environment impact.