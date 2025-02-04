Companies
Why this Tiger Global-backed $2.7 bn construction materials startup is betting big on home decor
Mansi Verma 6 min read 04 Feb 2025, 05:34 PM IST
Summary
- Infra.Market, which raised over $120 million in a rare, fully primary pre-IPO funding round, plans to grow its lifestyle vertical and diversify into new segments, including mattresses, curtains, and home décor
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Infra.Market, a construction materials startup backed by Tiger Global, plans to move beyond concrete and steel and focus on lifestyle categories like mattresses, curtains, and home décor. Moving beyond traditional materials presents a larger growth opportunity for the future, said co-founders Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less