Tiger Global-backed Innovaccer lays off 15% staff amid structural rejig1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Innovaccer said its priority is to fully support the impacted employees, including by offering a generous package, transitional health insurance benefits, and job placement support
Healthtech startup Innovaccer Inc on Tuesday said it has laid off 245 employees or about 15% of its workforce as part of a corporate realignment process.
