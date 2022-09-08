Tiger Global-backed Wow! Momo kick-starts Series D fundraise2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 11:17 AM IST
The company had raised in its last round of funding in September 2021 and claimed it achieved post money valuation of ₹1,225 crore.
NEW DELHI: Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain Wow! Momo has raised over $15 million ( ₹119 crore) from mid-market private equity firm OAKS Asset Management as part of the first tranche of its Series D round of funding.