Tiger Global leads $36 mn funding round in supply chain startup Wiz Freight

Wiz Freight also said it is the only digital player in the emerging markets that works directly between the carriers and shippers by adopting a full-stack execution model offering significant cost savings and operational reliability to enterprise customers. The company claimed to have a team of more than 350 people spread across over 15 locations. Wiz Freight said it has a network of more than 200 carriers and vendors. Wiz Freight has a command center in Chennai, which monitors live execution of shipments every month ensuring on-time delivery and is responsible for customer service, the company said.