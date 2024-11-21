Tiger Global-backed Moglix to boost sustainable packaging biz with ₹80-crore buy
Summary
- Moglix started its packaging business nearly five years ago and is among the largest in the enterprise e-commerce space.
BENGALURU : Enterprise e-commerce unicorn Moglix has acquired Uttarakhand-based Khatema Fibres Ltd, a manufacturer of eco-friendly paper products, for approximately ₹80 crore, as part of its strategy to bolster its sustainable packaging portfolio and cement its leadership in the industrial procurement space.