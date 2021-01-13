Tiger Global, others buy $50 million shares in Unacademy in secondary transition

NEW DELHI: Edtech platform Unacademy said it has concluded a new secondary transaction round in which investors Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital, and General Atlantic have increased their stake in the company.

As part of the round, the investors acquired additional shares worth $50 million, doubling down on their investment in Unacademy.

The latest transaction follows a round in November when Tiger Global and Dragoneer Investment Group had invested in the startup at a valuation of $2 billion.

Bengaluru-based Unacademy became a unicorn, made five acquisitions and raised three rounds of funding - all in the course of 2020.

It has 48,000+ educators teaching in over 14 Indian languages on its platform, with learners spread across 5,000 cities. Over 1,50,000 live classes are conducted on the platform each month and the collective watch time across platforms is over 2 billion minutes per month.

