Tiger Global seeks to sell private-company stakes into secondary market: Report

Tiger Global seeks to sell private-company stakes into secondary market: Report1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 09:29 PM IST
The vast majority of assets at Tiger Global Management, which managed $51 billion at the beginning of the year, is in startups. The investment firm has hired an adviser to explore options to sell a portion of that, the report said
Tiger Global Management is seeking to offload hundreds of millions of dollars worth of private companies into the secondary market, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
