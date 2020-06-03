Tiger Global tax ruling to have wider impact on startup exits

In ruling in October 2019 AAR ruling had denied benefit of exemption of capital gains on multi-billion-dollar sale of shares of Indian Company, which took place a decade ago. Even here the authority agreed with the tax man, that Mauritian entities were merely lending their name to seek treaty benefit. This comes nine years after the deal closed and payment to the seller did not account for long term capital gains tax (LTCG) at effective rate of 21.012%.