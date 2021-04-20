Tiger in talks to invest $100 mn in GoMechanic

“This is a highly unorganized and competitive market, and the opportunity is big. The pandemic has seen customers becoming more comfortable with online channels for booking cars, and the same is also being seen with the after-sales service market. It also helps the standalone service outlets grow business at a time when things are becoming difficult for them with the rising complexity of cars as more stringent standards are being introduced and customer doubts over the authenticity of spare parts used," said one of the people cited above.