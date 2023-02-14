Tiger, Ribbit, TVS invest $100 million in PhonePe
The latest investment is the second tranche of the company’s ongoing $1 billion funding round that could see more global investors take part.
BENGALURU : Walmart-owned digital payments platform PhonePe said it raised an additional $100 million in primary capital from Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital and TVS Capital Funds on Tuesday at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.
