Tiger, Ribbit, TVS invest $100 million in PhonePe

The shift from Singapore to India has, meanwhile, come at a steep price for PhonePe investors, who had to shell out a whopping ₹8,000 crore in taxes to move the base from Singapore to India. PhonePe, backed by investors including Walmart and Tencent, also stands to lose $900 million of accumulated losses as it can’t save taxes by offsetting its losses as tax authorities view the shift in domicile as a restructuring event.

