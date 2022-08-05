Tiger sells 2.34% stake in Zomato

The food aggregator has seen a wave of selling by pre-IPO investors after the 12-month lock-in period ended last month. On 3 August, Uber, the second biggest shareholder of Zomato, sold its entire 7.78% stake through block deals for ₹3,087.9 crore. The US ride-sharing firm sold its shares at a price of ₹50.44 to Fidelity and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd.