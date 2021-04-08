Tiger stalks startup street again, leaves a trail of unicorns

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tiger Global, which entered the Indian market back in 2005, has invested in a total of 21 unicorns, almost half of the billion-dollar startups that the country is home to. Further, of the total 10 startups crowned unicorn in 2021, Tiger Global continued to be the lead investor in five
Tiger Global Management, the New York-based investment firm known for its audacious bets in little-known companies, has led the funding rounds of three of the six startups that turned unicorn this week, resuming its aggressive pace of deal-making in India.
The hedge fund led investments in social media company Sharechat, messaging startup Gupshup, and investment platform Groww. In addition, Tiger also invested in the latest funding round of fintech startup Cred, which is among the six that earned the unicorn label in the first week of April.