Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Tiger stalks startup street again, leaves a trail of unicorns

Tiger stalks startup street again, leaves a trail of unicorns

Premium
Photo: iStock
4 min read . 08 Apr 2021 Tarush Bhalla

Tiger Global, which entered the Indian market back in 2005, has invested in a total of 21 unicorns, almost half of the billion-dollar startups that the country is home to. Further, of the total 10 startups crowned unicorn in 2021, Tiger Global continued to be the lead investor in five

Tiger Global Management, the New York-based investment firm known for its audacious bets in little-known companies, has led the funding rounds of three of the six startups that turned unicorn this week, resuming its aggressive pace of deal-making in India.

The hedge fund led investments in social media company Sharechat, messaging startup Gupshup, and investment platform Groww. In addition, Tiger also invested in the latest funding round of fintech startup Cred, which is among the six that earned the unicorn label in the first week of April.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.