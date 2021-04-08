Tiger stalks startup street again, leaves a trail of unicorns

Premium Photo: iStock

4 min read . 08 Apr 2021

Tiger Global, which entered the Indian market back in 2005, has invested in a total of 21 unicorns, almost half of the billion-dollar startups that the country is home to. Further, of the total 10 startups crowned unicorn in 2021, Tiger Global continued to be the lead investor in five