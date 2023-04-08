Tips for freshers entering startups in a time of layoffs

Tips for freshers entering startups in a time of layoffs6 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Here are some tips for freshers entering startups during times of layoffs says experts
Entering a startup during a time of layoffs can be a daunting experience, but there are ways to prepare yourself and maximize your chances of success. Here are some tips for freshers entering startups during times of layoffs says experts:
Dr. Deepak Jain, Founder, The Fragrance People, said “Before accepting a job offer from a startup, research the company thoroughly. Check out their website, read news articles about the company, and look for reviews on websites like Glassdoor to get a sense of the company culture and the overall satisfaction of employees. This will help you determine whether the company is stable and has a good track record of treating its employees well. Always, ask questions during the interview process, don't be afraid to ask questions about the company's financial stability and their plans for growth. This will help you understand whether the company has a plan for navigating tough times and whether they have a realistic vision for the future".
Bringing her expertise, Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Spacemantra, says “When you start working at the startup, focus on learning as much as you can about the company and its operations. This will help you become more valuable to the company and increase your job security. Don't wait for your manager to assign you tasks - take the initiative to identify areas where you can add value and contribute to the company's success. This will demonstrate your commitment to the company and make you a valuable member of the team. Also, Build relationships with your colleagues and managers, and get to know people in different departments. This will help you understand how the company operates as a whole and increase your visibility within the organization".
Sahil Arya, Co-Founder & Director, Fat Tiger, highlighted “Startups can be unpredictable, so be prepared to adapt to changes in the company's strategy or direction. This may mean taking on new responsibilities or shifting your focus to different areas of the business. Try to connect with current and former employees to get a better understanding of the company culture, work-life balance, and other factors that can impact your experience as a fresher. This will also help you gain insight into the layoffs and how they have affected the organization. Finally, maintain a positive attitude and be resilient in the face of challenges. This will help you stay focused on your goals and contribute to a positive and productive work environment.Overall, entering a startup during a time of layoffs can be a challenging experience, but it can also provide unique opportunities for growth and learning. By doing your research, being adaptable, proactive, and positive, you can make the most of your experience and thrive in your new role".
Raghunandan Saraf, founder, and CEO of Saraf Furniture, said “Be proactive, in a startup, there may not be a well-established onboarding process, so it's up to you to take initiative and seek out information and resources. Ask questions, be curious, and take ownership of your learning.It's natural to feel anxious or uncertain during a time of layoffs, but it's essential to maintain a positive attitude and focus on your work. This will not only help you be productive but also demonstrate your commitment to the company and your willingness to contribute to its success.Also, before joining a startup, it's essential to research the company's financial status, funding history, and the state of its industry. This information will help you gauge the company's stability and make an informed decision about whether to join or not.By doing your research, being adaptable, proactive, and positive, you can make the most of your experience and thrive in your new role".
Hariom Seth, Founder, FindInc said, “Before joining a startup, it's important to understand the current situation of the company. Research the company's financial status and find out if there have been any recent layoffs. This will give you an idea of what to expect and how to prepare yourself. In a startup, things can change quickly. Be prepared to be flexible with your role and responsibilities. You may be asked to take on tasks outside of your job description, but this can also be an opportunity to learn new skills. Don't wait for tasks to be assigned to you. Take the initiative to find projects that need to be done and ask for more responsibilities. This will show your managers that you are eager to learn and contribute. Also, it's easy to get caught up in the chaos of a startup, but don't lose sight of your goals. Create a plan for your career and stay focused on achieving your objectives. Finally, be prepared for the worst-case scenario. While it's important to remain optimistic, it's also important to have a backup plan in case of layoffs or other unforeseen circumstances".
Sundeep Rana, Co-Founder NetSetGo Media, highlighted “Entering a startup during a time of layoffs can be a challenging experience, but there are several tips that can help you navigate this situation successfully. The first step is to research the company thoroughly before joining. This includes looking into the company's financial stability, funding, and any recent layoffs. Having this information will give you a better understanding of the company's current situation and help you make an informed decision. Once you've joined the startup, it's important to understand your role and how it fits into the company's overall strategy. Make sure you have a clear understanding of what your responsibilities are and how you can contribute to the company's success. This will help you stay focused and motivated, even during times of uncertainty. Another key tip is to stay positive. It can be challenging to remain optimistic when the company is going through layoffs, but it's important to remember that every company goes through ups and downs. Focus on your own work and try to contribute positively to the company culture. This can help you build strong relationships with your colleagues and managers, which is essential in a startup.
He further added “Speaking of relationships, networking and building relationships with your colleagues and managers is crucial in a startup. By developing strong relationships, you'll be better positioned to navigate any challenges that arise and potentially even help prevent future layoffs. This involves being open to collaboration and seeking out opportunities to work with others. Finally, communicating openly with your manager is also important. If you have any concerns or questions about the company's situation, don't be afraid to speak up. Your manager may be able to provide additional insight or reassurance that can help ease your concerns. By following these tips, you can increase your chances of success and thrive in a startup environment, even during a time of layoffs".
