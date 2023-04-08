Tips for freshers entering startups in a time of layoffs

Sundeep Rana, Co-Founder NetSetGo Media, highlighted “Entering a startup during a time of layoffs can be a challenging experience, but there are several tips that can help you navigate this situation successfully. The first step is to research the company thoroughly before joining. This includes looking into the company's financial stability, funding, and any recent layoffs. Having this information will give you a better understanding of the company's current situation and help you make an informed decision. Once you've joined the startup, it's important to understand your role and how it fits into the company's overall strategy. Make sure you have a clear understanding of what your responsibilities are and how you can contribute to the company's success. This will help you stay focused and motivated, even during times of uncertainty. Another key tip is to stay positive. It can be challenging to remain optimistic when the company is going through layoffs, but it's important to remember that every company goes through ups and downs. Focus on your own work and try to contribute positively to the company culture. This can help you build strong relationships with your colleagues and managers, which is essential in a startup.