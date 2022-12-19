Titan eye care looks for tech partners, to boost local sourcing

“In 2019-second half, we realized that we are quite dependent on China. Before that, we made an investment in a frame factory. But business was by and large still going to China. Then, we had to change gear and we decided that we have to find an alternative to China. And even if it is not 100% made by us, there are other countries we would like to explore," he said. Meanwhile, covid also accelerated the process as companies globally explored new supply chains.