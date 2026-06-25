Toddle eyes up to $100 million in one of India's biggest edtech fundraises since downturn

Mansi Verma
3 min read25 Jun 2026, 08:23 AM IST
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Founded in 2019 by Aakash Goel, Kunal Gupta and Nikhil Sakhuja, Toddle provides curriculum planning, classroom management, assessment and communication software to K-12 schools globally. (Pexels Photo)
Summary
Peak XV-backed Toddle has launched a managed fundraising process as investors pivot towards profitable, subscription-led education technology businesses serving institutions.

MUMBAI: B2B edtech platform Toddle has launched a managed fundraising process to raise $50-100 million through a mix of primary and secondary transactions, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The planned round, if completed, would rank among the largest fundraises in India's education technology sector outside of Physics Wallah and signal renewed investor interest in a segment that has endured a prolonged funding drought.

The Bengaluru-based company has hired US investment bank Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) to run the process and has begun reaching out to investors, particularly in the US, the people said.

“The company has been reaching out to investors independently for about a year but has last month started a managed process with BGL,” one of the people cited above said.

Also Read | Edtech funding revival offers hope, but sector still faces a long road ahead

Queries sent to Toddle and BGL remained unanswered till press time.

The fundraising reflects a broader shift in investor preferences towards software providers serving schools rather than direct-to-consumer edtech businesses. Investors are increasingly betting that growing private equity investment in school chains will drive spending on digital curriculum, assessment and parent-engagement tools.

Founded in 2019 by Aakash Goel, Kunal Gupta and Nikhil Sakhuja, Toddle provides curriculum planning, classroom management, assessment and communication software to K-12 schools globally. The company has established a strong presence among schools following the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

Also Read | PhysicsWallah reins in K-12 ambitions as profitability takes priority

Toddle has increasingly focused on overseas markets, with more than a third of its revenue now coming from the US and a significant share of the remainder generated from other international geographies, according to the people cited above.

“It has seen a tough period being at the intersection of SaaS and edtech, both of which saw negative sentiment for a while. But its ARR and profitability metrics have improved significantly,” this first person added.

“While its early stages in the fundraise, the company is betting on a near-breakeven status and annual recurring revenue (ARR) of around $25 million,” a second person said.

The company's financial performance has strengthened in recent years. Revenue from operations rose nearly 60% year-on-year to 114.4 crore in FY25 from 71.4 crore in FY24, according to financial data reviewed by Mint. Losses narrowed to 42.2 crore from 61.4 crore a year earlier.

Toddle was last valued at about $136 million after raising $17 million in a Series A round in January 2023 led by Peak XV Partners, then known as Sequoia Capital India. Trifecta Capital, Matrix Partners India, Better Capital, Beenext and Tenacity Ventures also participated.

In January 2023, venture capital firm 3one4 Capital exited its early investment in Toddle, generating a 6.6x return on its seed investment, according to reports.

Also Read | How AI is rewriting the rules for upskilling firms

The fundraising comes as India's edtech sector shows early signs of recovery. Mint reported earlier this month that startups in the sector raised $178 million in the first half of 2026, exceeding the $155 million raised during all of 2025, according to Tracxn data.

Even so, investors remain selective, favouring businesses with recurring subscription revenue, strong customer retention and a clear path to profitability over consumer-focused education models that dominated the previous funding cycle, Mint reported.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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