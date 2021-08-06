Bengaluru: Direct-to-consumer dental hygiene brand, toothsi, on Friday said it has raised $20 million as part of its Series B funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures, San Francisco-based Think Investments and the Mankekar Family Office.

The round has also seen participation from Vishal Agrawal, vice president, Blackrock Asia, Siddharth Shah and Dharmil Sheth, co-founders, PharmEasy, Ramakant Sharma co-founder, Livspace and Karan Singh, managing director for Bain & Company, India.

According to the company, it will leverage the capital infusion to scale to new cities across the country. It will also use the proceeds to invest in technology, strengthen its team, and build the brand further.

Founded in 2018, toothsi provides smile correction services through 3D-printed clear aligners.

Having built out the treatment planning and manufacturing all in-house, the company claims to offer a 60% lower price point to consumers as compared to most industry standards.

“toothsi leverages its tech-enabled platform and panel of expert clinicians to provide at-home, clinically-oriented cosmetology services. Combining orthodontic tradition with innovative technology backbone and a vertically integrated business model, we envision toothsi becoming the global go-to destination for smile transformation. We are grateful to our incoming investors and partners for believing in our vision," said Arpi Mehta, co-founder & chief executive officer, toothsi.

Mumbai-based toothsi, at present, has a team of 800 individuals and a presence in 11 cities. The company will now expand into new frontiers and invest in research and development to further develop its core aligner technology.

“Our partnership with toothsi demonstrates our continued excitement around consumer-driven healthcare in a post-pandemic world. We are excited by the opportunity that clear aligners present to transform traditional orthodontic technologies and practices," said Prem Pavoor, partner & head of India, Eight Roads Ventures.

The company had previously raised $5 million as part of its Series A funding in January this year.

“With a global market size of $5 billion, clear aligners are gaining popularity in major markets around the world, and India is no exception. We see immense potential for companies in this industry and toothsi has positioned itself as a market leader," said Shashin Shah, founder and managing partner, Think Investments.

