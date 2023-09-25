Top panel to weigh special regime for big startups2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:41 PM IST
The authorities will also examine the need for quarterly or biannual financial reporting by such entities
The government will request a top advisory panel to look into the need for a special regulatory regime for large unlisted companies, a person aware of the plans said. The idea is to ensure closer oversight of businesses that have grown in size but enjoy a lighter regulatory regime since they remain in the class of unlisted private limited companies.