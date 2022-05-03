Toplyne raises $15 million from Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital and others

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company said it will use the fund to aggressively deliver on the product roadmap, and scale the data science, engineering, product and design teams.
The company has more than doubled from 13 to 30 employees across geographies since the last round of funding. Toplyne had raised $2.5 million in seed round in November 2021.
"It's an interesting time to be a monetisation software. SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) multiples are at all-time lows. Funding markets are drying up. Product-led growth SaaS companies need their free users to convert to paid plans. Toplyne fills this gap by enabling businesses to monetise their product-led growth," Toplyne co-founder Ruchin Kulkarni said.
"We believe Toplyne has a shot at being the global leader of this emerging category and the team at Sequoia Capital India is excited to deepen the partnership with them," Sequoia India managing director Ashish Agrawal said.