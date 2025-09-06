Growing investor interest in India’s toy and babycare startups is facing a new threat: Trump’s tariffs. Yet, founders and their financial backers are counting on tax cuts, local incentives, curbs on substandard imports and fast-growing quick-commerce sales to navigate the storm.

“We see a lot of demand for vocabulary and STEM [science, technology, engineering, mathematics]-focused play sets like building blocks for learning new words," said Sourabh Jain, founder and chief executive of EleFant. “The quality of materials has also improved as parents are increasingly preferring products that are manufactured locally."

EleFant raised ₹6 crore in seed funding from Venture Catalysts and Malpani Ventures in July. It is among startups, including Mirana Toys, Jammbo, Snooplay, Toyflix, Kidology, and Legend of Toys, that have raised funds from venture capital firms such as Riverwalk Holdings, InfoEdge Ventures and AngelList over the past two years.

Larger rounds have been flowing in, albeit slowly. Candytoy raised $13 million in a Series A from Sixth Sense Ventures and Abakkus, while Kido Enterprises has drawn multiple rounds from UBS, Heritas Capital, and 1Crowd in 2024. The momentum has continued this year, with Peeko securing $3.2-million led by Stellaris, Candytoy closing one of the largest recent deals, and Kido’s cumulative funding reaching $6.9 million. Tuco Kids raised $4 million from RTP Global this week.

The scale of opportunity is massive, with a base of nearly 300 million children across India and a handful of scaled players, according to Satish Meena, co-founder of Datum Intelligence, a data analytics firm. However, this optimism is still marked with caution as the Indian toymaking industry, valued at $2–3 billion by Redseer, risks losing overseas clients after Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods.

Tariff threat

“When tariffs first came out, in that first phase our business gained a lot of momentum, because many global retail partners started flocking to Indian brands and manufacturers," said Dhvanil Sheth, founder of Peak XV-backed educational toys maker Skillmatics. “But the tables have turned: “India has become the centre of the storm, with 50% tariffs, putting us at a relative disadvantage… we’re working on making our supply chain more agile, reassessing cost structures, and rethinking pricing."

Skillmatics has raised $23.8 million to date and continues to rely heavily on overseas demand, with North America accounting for 65-70% of revenue, India 15-18%, and the UK around 10%.

The Bureau of Indian Standards' mandatory quality and safety approval for toys sold in India from 2021 has also curbed cheap imports. The requirement is aimed at strict mechanical, chemical, and electrical safety compliance while promoting safer, locally made toys.

“They’ve effectively stopped the inflow of cheap toys from China, which earlier made up the bulk of imports," said Meena of Datum Intelligence. “The second big step has been tightening BIS certification, which is now enforced more regularly."

Alongside, state and central governments offer incentives for local manufacturing, he said. “Parents continue to allocate disposable income towards toys — across educational play, collectibles, and a wide variety of products they want for their kids."



Quick-commerce game

Rapid delivery platforms have added another layer of growth. “Quick commerce today contributes about 10–15% of our India revenues," Sheth says, though he admits it comes with limits: “What it delivers is convenience of delivery but only across a select range of products."

Demand is rising from gifting. Birthday celebrations are becoming much more common, especially in the top eight cities, with parents spending significantly on gifts, according to Meena.

Toymaker Peeko is betting more aggressively on quick commerce, with 1,000 stock-keeping units from a single 4,000 sq. ft. dark store.

“In babycare, the bulk of consumption—almost 70–75%—comes from apparel & accessories, toys, and shoes. The remaining 25-30% is personal care like shampoos, soaps, diapers, wipes and baby gear," said co-founder Chetan Sharma. “Apparel, shoes and accessories are almost non-existent in horizontal quick commerce (offering multiple categories) and limited options exist for toys from a gifting point of view."

Still, toys lack the purchase frequency to sustain standalone quick commerce.

“Most families buy once or twice a month… a standalone toy-focused quick commerce app wouldn’t necessarily make a lot of sense, according to Meena. “For such an app to work, it would need to bundle in other categories like clothing or gifting."

He contrasts this with pet food. “.....[it] has high frequency, and pet owners buy from selected brands — weekly or monthly — which keeps customers engaged and the app viable," said Meena. “In contrast, with kids, consumption patterns are inconsistent: food changes every 3–6 months, and toys drop off after a few years, making it much harder to sustain a standalone category."

Moreover, margins remain under strain. For domestic players, the GST cut from 12% to 5% offers some cushion, though it does little to offset export-side tariff pressures, according to Meena. “With a 50% tariff, the impact on margins is significant. It also risks making you uncompetitive against Chinese and other brands."



Doorstep delivery convenience

Mayank Jain, an investor at Stellaris Venture Partners, however, sees opportunity in single-category quick commerce.

“Moms seek value because the shelf life of apparel is very limited — kids grow fast. That’s why the category has historically been unbranded; very few moms are willing to pay a premium for brands," said Jain. “Vertical quick commerce now presents an opportunity to pose as a serious competition to offline—combining offline inspection and instant gratification with the convenience of doorstep delivery."

Yet, FirstCry, the dominant babycare platform, has publicly said it doesn’t see quick commerce as a near-term threat. Co-founder Supam Maheshwari argues that the overlap is limited, with quick commerce catering mostly to last-minute diaper purchases rather than the broader babycare basket.