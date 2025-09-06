India’s toy startups prep to defy the Trump tariff storm
Sakshi Sadashiv , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 06 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
The Indian toymaking industry, valued at $2–3 billion, risks losing overseas clients after Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods. Yet, founders and investors are keeping their hopes alive, counting on a domestic push
Growing investor interest in India’s toy and babycare startups is facing a new threat: Trump’s tariffs. Yet, founders and their financial backers are counting on tax cuts, local incentives, curbs on substandard imports and fast-growing quick-commerce sales to navigate the storm.
