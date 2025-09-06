Tariff threat

“When tariffs first came out, in that first phase our business gained a lot of momentum, because many global retail partners started flocking to Indian brands and manufacturers," said Dhvanil Sheth, founder of Peak XV-backed educational toys maker Skillmatics. “But the tables have turned: “India has become the centre of the storm, with 50% tariffs, putting us at a relative disadvantage… we’re working on making our supply chain more agile, reassessing cost structures, and rethinking pricing."