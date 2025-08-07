MUMBAI : TPG-backed online lending platform Fibe has begun engaging with bankers to raise ₹1,000-1,500 crore through an initial public offering and will target a valuation of over a billion dollars, two people familiar with the matter told Mint .

“The banker pitches are ongoing, and the company will make the appointments by the end of this quarter," one of the two people cited above said, adding that a listing is likely to happen by mid to later next year.

“The company can command a significant jump in valuation as it has grown well in recent years, is profitable and has its fundamentals in place for a listing," the second person added.

Fibe declined to comment.

Fintechs queue up

Fibe’s IPO plans come as several mid-sized fintech firms— particularly those with valuations under $1 billion— are preparing to go public, despite volatile markets and mixed investor sentiment. Its peers including Moneyview, KreditBee, Kissht, and Turtlemint are also in various stages of tapping the public markets.

Also read: Another Indian fintech unicorn taps bankers for a $400-million IPO

Fibe’s NBFC entity, EarlySalary Services Pvt Ltd, raised ₹225 crore in debt earlier this week from a host of financial institutions, including Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments Fund India. The company said it will use the proceeds towards innovation-led growth and strengthen its lending operations to address the credit demand from young, tech-savvy and salaried individuals.

Funding record

Last year, the digital lending platform raised $90 million in a mix of primary and secondary transactions led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Amara Partners.

Existing investors including TPG Rise Fund, Norwest Venture Partners, Eight Road Ventures, and Chiratae Ventures also participated in the round. The round valued the company at about $600 million and its total funding raised currently stands at about $228 million, according to data from market intelligence provider Tracxn.

The company outlined that it planned to use the proceeds towards expanding its reach, strengthening technological infrastructure and its existing product lines. It also aims to make strides in its impact lending segment and plans to deploy the new fund for business expansion, market outreach and curate more tailor-made products across its impact loans portfolio.

Over the years, the company has expanded its presence to 350 cities and has disbursed more than 6 million loans worth over ₹20,000 crore since inception. Fibe has leveraged its lending technology and risk management systems to offer lower credit costs to customers and the company also launched a co-branded credit card last year.

Also Read | VCs and fintech startups bond over the latest retail investor fancy

Diversifying offerings

Founded in 2015 by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, Fibe (then EarlySalary) started with the salary advance segment and eventually expanded into multiple adjacent categories, to cater to the unmet needs of salaried professionals. It offers healthcare, insurance and education financing, solar rooftop financing, loan against mutual funds, and assistance in digital FDs.

In May, Mint reported that the fintech platform is also gearing up to launch its own UPI (Unified Payment Interface) services app that will compete with players such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Super.Money, and Navi.

Also Read | As profits soar, PB Fintech takes a second bite at mutual funds

Social Worth Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates Fibe, doubled its revenues to ₹839.26 crore in FY24. Its profits jumped to ₹107.25 crore from ₹36.33 crore in FY23. Last September, CARE Ratings upgraded Fibe to A- owing to its adequate capitalization, an improvement in scale of operations by leveraging rapid scalability of technology-based underwriting models coupled with strong financial performance.