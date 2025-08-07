TPG-backed Fibe plans to raise up to ₹1,500 crore via IPO at over $1 billion valuation
Summary
Digital lender engages bankers for ₹1,000-1,500 crore IPO, looks to join unicorn club amid strong growth, profitability, and rising fintech listings
MUMBAI : TPG-backed online lending platform Fibe has begun engaging with bankers to raise ₹1,000-1,500 crore through an initial public offering and will target a valuation of over a billion dollars, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
