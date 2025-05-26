TPG-backed lending fintech firm Fibe gears up to join UPI services race
SummaryThe move comes amid a wave of new entrants in the space, including Super.Money and Navi, even as established players like PhonePe and Google Pay maintain their stranglehold on the market.
TPG-backed Fibe is gearing up to launch its own UPI (Unified Payment Interface) services app within the next three months, according to a top executive of the lending fintech firm.
