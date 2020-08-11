Transit-focused payments startup CityCash raises $1 million in seed funding

“Current ticketing model is high touch and requires exchange of paper tickets, coins and currencies. The need of the hour for the bus corporations is to provide cashless, contactless and covid-safe travel experience to the consumers by adapting technology at a rapid pace. Transit can play a pivotal role as it can drive very fast consumer acquisition and habit change from Cash to Tap and Pay," said Vineet Toshniwal, founder, CityCash, who previously worked with CitiBank, Bank of America, Infosys and Equirus Capital.