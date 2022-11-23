Transition VC launches fund for green firms

The corpus will be deployed over the next three years, with investments ranging from $500,000 to $1 million, the VC fund said.
A fourth of the fund value will be allocated for global startups.
Transition VC has also partnered with incubators, accelerators, fellow VCs, and corporates in the new energy domain who can collaboratively work with startups to run pilots and help them grow.
The VC firm had recently received its approval from capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
It plans to mark the first close of the fund by the end of this calendar year.
Transition VC was founded in 2021 by a team of entrepreneurs and business professionals such as Raiyaan Shingati, Mohammed Shoeb Ali, Mustafa Wajid, Naresh V. Narasimhan, Tejas Goenka, Saif Qureishi, and Rajesh Doshi. The fund is led by Shingati and Ali.