Home >Companies >Start-ups >Transportation startup Via makes $100 million bet on mapping company

Transportation startup Via makes $100 million bet on mapping company

Startups have flagged their grievances regarding angel tax provision, which they considered was not friendly to them. Photo: iStockphoto
3 min read . 01:21 PM IST Eric Sylvers, The Wall Street Journal

  • The acquisition is Via’s third in the past several months as the pandemic shakes up public transportation

Via Transportation Inc. has acquired mapping software maker Remix for about $100 million, Via’s chief executive said in an interview, as the New York-based company seeks a larger slice of the new market bringing together ride-sharing and public transportation.

The deal is the third acquisition over the past several months for Via, which is bidding to play a central role as cities, transportation authorities and universities rejigger their transportation offerings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The cash and equity deal comes almost two years after Via first became interested in buying Remix, said Daniel Ramot, Via’s CEO and co-founder.

