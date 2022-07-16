Travel fintech firm SanKash aims to service 1mn customers by 2025

“As per Indian Tourism Statistics at a Glance 2021, 617.51 million Indians took international and domestic trips in the year 2020 with UAE and USA capturing a little over 42% of international Indian departures and Tamil Nadu with 23% of domestic tourist visits. However, with payment options restricted to debit cards, bank transfers and credit cards, nearly 35-40% middle class Indians are unable to realise their vacation dreams due to lack of enough money. Identifying this massive gap, SanKash brought forth the unique, concept-based alternative lending solution – ‘pay-in-parts’," said Dahiya.

