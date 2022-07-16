Travel fintech firm SanKash aims to service 1mn customers by 2025

SanKash, partners with travel companies that operate both online and offline. It facilitates customers to take travel decisions faster and increase trip spend, which helps augment sales. It also offers flexible, pay-over-time payment choices that makes travel more accessible and affordable
BENGALURU: SanKash, a travel fintech startup, plans to service 1 million customers by 2025, as tourism revives after two years of the coronavirus pandemic. SanKash, facilitates online and offline travel operators to provide innovative payment plans to their customers.
The Gurgaon based startup aims to augment partner productivity rate five times, double the existing monthly activation rate, and have a lending book of ₹5,000 crore.
“Post pandemic, there is a surge in all-inclusive travel wherein travellers want to spend for the travel, but instead of parting with the entire money in one go, prefer to make a staggered payment. This is where SanKash offers "Fly Now, Pay Later" option to customers," said Akash Dahiya, co-founder, SanKash.
Tourism was among the hardest hit industries during the pandemic, with international and domestic travel coming to a near halt for over a year since March 2020. With normalcy returning, travel is picking up again.
“As per Indian Tourism Statistics at a Glance 2021, 617.51 million Indians took international and domestic trips in the year 2020 with UAE and USA capturing a little over 42% of international Indian departures and Tamil Nadu with 23% of domestic tourist visits. However, with payment options restricted to debit cards, bank transfers and credit cards, nearly 35-40% middle class Indians are unable to realise their vacation dreams due to lack of enough money. Identifying this massive gap, SanKash brought forth the unique, concept-based alternative lending solution – ‘pay-in-parts’," said Dahiya.
Several small-town travel operators have been integrating and implementing SanKash’s technology to boost sales conversions and drive double-digit revenue growth.
“SanKash is the only player associated with Thomas Cook, SOTC, Veena World, Kesari, Balmer Lawrie, TBO and other medium/small players across 40 Indian cities," said Dahiya.
With the travel industry witnessing trends like revenge tourism and vengeance vacation, the travel fintech, and the BNPL aggregator saw a three times jump in volumes when compared with months before COVID 19 hit in 2020, he added.