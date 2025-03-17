Companies
Travel startups and indulgent Indians: A match made over dream destinations and luxury escapades
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 17 Mar 2025, 01:09 PM IST
Summary
- Fancy destinations, bespoke experiences, 5-star hotels and business class seats—Indian travellers are redefining the business models of domestic travel startups.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: As Indians increasingly indulge in luxury travel experiences such as 5-star hotels and business class air seats, a growing number of startups is capitalizing on the trend, offering bespoke experiences to cater to rising demand for exclusive, high-end vacations.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less