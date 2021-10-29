Bengaluru-based analytics startup Tredence has partnered with Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI) at IIT-Madras to propel innovation in the space of AI and data science.

“Tredence’s association with RBCDSAI as a consortium member gives the company a platform to further establish itself as a key player in the data science and AI space. The consortium membership enables Tredence to play an active part in the latest developments around AI/ML and leverage capabilities of different stakeholders within the ecosystem," the company said in a statement.

Tredence said it is doubling down its focus on building strong AI capabilities to solve critical problems faced by clients across industries. The partnership provides a collaboration platform for Tredence to gain early access to publications, reports, experimentations, and industry-focused events on AI/ML.

Tredence said this collaboration will enable the company to accelerate its focus on “harmonizing data, humanizing experience, and operationalizing AI for the clients."

As part of its strategy to build a strong talent pool in data science and engineering, the partnership is expected to help Tredence leverage deep skilled talent from the institute and create a continuous learning and excelling ecosystem.

“A major revolution in AI is underway, which is poised to transform client outcomes and address some of the most pressing business and societal challenges. Our partnership with IIT-M is a cornerstone in our growth strategy, enabling us to build a long-term relationship with a premier institution that's advancing AI innovation," said Soumendra Mohanty, chief strategy and innovation officer, Tredence.

