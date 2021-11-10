Troo Good raises 55 crore in Series A Funding from OAKS Asset Management

Raju Bhupathi, founder of Troo Good, said, “2023 is the International year of Millet and the Indian government too has identified millets as a long-term solution to the Indian food and water resource management issues, besides having significant health and nutritional benefits. Troo Good was selected as the Best Start-up Connected with Public Funds at the Poshak Anaj awards conducted by IIMR, Niti Aayog and the Department of Agriculture in September 2021. We have come a long way in creating a robust pipeline of products and corresponding expertise and are now looking to scale rapidly. We expect to have a significant ramp-up in the millet based snacking segment over the next decade and Troo Good is ideally positioned to be at the forefront of this wave."