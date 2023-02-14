Trucknetic launches app for instant truck bookings

“The fully-automated system will provide real-time status on the booking. The customer will get a confirmation of the truck booking on the website or application, within 30 seconds," the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2019, the startup provides an Uber-like service for trucks and is helping to streamline India’s notoriously inefficient logistics industry by creating a unique marketplace connecting shippers and carriers for intra-city, inter-city, inter-state as well as packers and movers movements using AI-ML, analytics, and associated technologies.

“Trucknetic app is the most convenient way to book a truck service with just one touch. With the launch of this new cutting-edge and user-friendly app, it aims at raising the bar on the quality of service being offered to the customer, thereby creating value for money for the end user," said Arham Partap Jain, Founder, Trucknetic.

The trucking platform consists of trucks of all types including electric vehicles, pick-up trucks, 12 tyre trucks, trailers and tankers. It also provides trucks for all kinds of movements including intra-city, inter-city as well as intra-city movements.

The UI of the application is seamless and as easy to use as a cab booking app, to book and manage trips, and also provides live tracking, in transit insurance, and BNPL services among other hosts of services.

“With our advanced feature of online truck booking in Delhi-NCR, an individual can check the time duration to move your goods from your current location to the desired location. As the best transporters in Delhi-NCR, we want to establish great trust among our customers, so we enable them to check the price and time involved both before making the final booking," he added.

The platform provides fare estimates based on the distance and time of the trip, making it easier to budget for a movement. The company also conducts background checks on all its carriers and drivers to ensure the safety of its riders.

In the future, Trucknetic aims to rapidly adopt Electric vehicles as a service (EV-aas) and reduce its carbon footprint which is aligned with Indian PM Narendra Modi’s vision to cut emissions to net zero by 2070.

The startup will reach close to 10 lakh downloads on its Trucknetic Shipper app and close to 5 lakh+ downloads on the Trucknetic Carrier app by September 2023. The startup currently has 10 lakh trucks in its network capturing about one-tenth of all the trucks in India.