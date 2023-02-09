Turno raises $13.8 mn from B Capital, Quona, others
The company plans to use the fresh funds for building proprietary battery tech technology and scaling up its operations.
Commercial electric vehicle startup Turno on Thursday said it has secured Series A funding of $13.8 million (around ₹112 crore) co-led by global venture capital firms B Capital and Quona Capital.
