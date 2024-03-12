Tweaked stock options, coming soon to a job contract near you
Summary
- An RSU is typically a certain number of company shares allotted to an employee as an incentive after completing a specified tenure
India Inc. is beginning to juggle different kinds of stock options as attracting and retaining top talent over a long period becomes tougher. Companies are creating hybrid forms of stock options instead of plain-vanilla ones. And consultants say many of their clients are moving towards stricter forms of performance and restricted stocks.