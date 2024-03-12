Tweaked stock options, coming soon to a job contract near you

“There has been 25-30% increase in the last few years of companies who want to introduce a variety of stock incentives for their employees," said Shalini Jain, tax partner, EY India. "For senior employees who have the ability to influence the profitability and growth of the organisation, very often vesting is linked to achieving a particular ebidta / revenue target for them," she added. Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.