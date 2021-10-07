Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Twin Health raises $140 mn for expansion

Twin Health raises $140 mn for expansion

The three-year old startup’s flagship offering, Whole Body Digital Twin helps reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases, Photo: iStockphoto
1 min read . 04:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Twin Health will use the funds to expand its presence across India and US markets

BENGALURU : Healthtech startup, Twin Health, on Thursday said it has raised $140 million (roughly 1000 crore) in Series C funding from Sequoia Capital India, ICONIQ Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, LTS Investments, Helena and Sofina.

The startup will use the funds to expand its presence across India and US markets.

The three-year old startup’s flagship offering, Whole Body Digital Twin helps reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases, while improving energy and physical health.

The Whole Body Digital Twin offering provides guidance for nutrition, sleep, activity and meditative breathing to patients and their doctors to safely reverse and prevent a variety of chronic metabolic diseases, the company said.

“We are each gifted a body. If given a chance, it can heal itself. Our Whole Body Digital Twin lives alongside you – giving you a simple, clear view into your beautifully complex biology, continuously learning about your metabolism and telling you what you can do to improve your health in the moment," said Jahangir Mohammed, founder and chief executive officer of Twin Health.

The startup’s solution is also being leveraged to prevent the major effects of chronic metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes.

India has over 70 million people suffering from Type 2 Diabetes, the second highest in the world. By 2045, this is expected to grow to 134 million people, according to health estimates.

“Many years at Sequoia India have taught me that real change and real value is created by partnering with missionary founders who want to solve hard problems to make the world a better place. Twin Health is building a breakthrough solution to transform healthcare. Jahangir’s bold vision to reverse chronic metabolic diseases in a personalised way will pioneer a new wave of healthtech innovations for India and the world." said Mohit Bhatnagar, managing director, Sequoia India.

