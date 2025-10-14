Two Brothers rides India's organic food wave with ₹110 crore funding
Summary
India's organic food market is booming, and large FMCG companies are investing in such brands, signalling growing consumer awareness around clean labels and nutrition among consumers.
New Delhi: Organic foods products company Two Brothers Organic Farms, based in Pune, has raised ₹110 crore in a Series B funding round led by 360 ONE Asset, Rainmatter Investments, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Rahul Garg of Ignite Growth LLP.
