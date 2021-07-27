Two IPOs, including Paytm to reveal Gen Z’s vision of banking

That’s a big advantage over traditional lenders that “lack a platform to attract customers and collect data from nonfinancial services, as well as incur higher costs to maintain physical branches," according to Moody’s Investors Service. KakaoBank, which currently competes in 14% of the country’s won-denominated debt market, will in 12 to 18 months start attacking 65% of the market, Moody’s says. No wonder, then, that KakaoBank’s post-IPO market value won’t rank too far behind that of the largest retail lenders, KB Financial Group Inc. and Shinhan Financial Group Co.In India, Paytm — shorthand for “pay through mobile" — has come some distance from its roots as a tool for people to recharge their pre-paid phone accounts and pay for Uber rides. The platform handled 4 trillion rupees ($54 billion) worth of payments to merchants last year, similar to Kakao Pay’s 67 trillion won ($58 billion). It’s KakaoBank’s $20 billion deposits that make the difference. Paytm’s banking unit doesn’t even have $1 billion yet.

