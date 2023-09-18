Two top partners exit Orios Venture Partners

Two top partners at Orios Venture Partners Rajeev Suri and Anup Jain have exited, the firm said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both Suri and Jain wrote about their exits on Linkedin.

“I move on to do something new and exciting soon. I believe India's golden years have begun and, the recently concluded G20 Summit has inspired me immensely of the true potential we have as a country and our place in the world. More on this in the coming weeks and months as the new conversations begin now," Jain said in a Linkedin post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Creation excites, and I am moving on to create something exciting," Suri said on Linkedin.

The VC firm confirmed their exits in a statement and said that founder Rehan Yar Khan would continue to lead the firm.

“Rajeev Suri who was heading investor relations and Anup Jain who was part of the investing team have departed. Rehan Yar Khan continues to head fund investments along with a 9 member team, including Sukhmani Bedi, Partner. Gaurav Bindal, COO & CFO continues to head fund operations. Ashish Mishra, President, will now head investor relations. Orios will continue to look to make 8 to 10 investments a year," the VC firm said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Orios has invested in startups such as Pharmeasy, GoMechanic, Elda Health, Karbon, Kenko, Ixigo among others. It makes investments in the range of $50K to $2 million, according to its website.