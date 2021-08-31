MUMBAI: OTO, a two-wheeler buying and financing innovator, has raised $6 million in a Series A funding round, led by Matrix Partners India. Existing and new investors such as Prime Venture Partners, 9Unicorns and Better Capital and marquee angel investors like, Asish Mohapatra of OfBusiness, Ramakant Sharma of Livspace, Kunal Shah, K Ganesh and Ashneer & Suhail of BharatPe also participated.

OTO will use the proceeds from the round to scale its user base to become the default app for two-wheeler buying and financing. Around 20 million two-wheelers are purchased every year.

OTO is currently present in five cities - Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mysore. With this investment, the company plans to launch its financing-cum-commerce platform in 15 new cities including, Delhi, Nashik, Indore & Vijaywada. To drive this growth, OTO will double its team size by March 2022, with plans to hire aggressively across verticals, especially technology, product, marketing, and operations.

Sumit Chhazed, co-founder, OTO Capital, said, “We are re-imagining the 2-wheeler buying and ownership experience for millions of Indians. Customers can research, schedule test drives at home, avail innovative and flexible financing options, and complete the purchase journey via our OTO platform. With electric 2-wheelers added to the mix, OTO aims to become the default app for Indian buyers..."

Started in 2018, OTO operates on a simple financing model for two-wheelers where the buyer pays an upfront amount like any other loan, but gets up to 30% lower EMIs with an option to retain, return or upgrade at the end of the tenure.

The platform works in partnership with various banks and non-bank lenders to provide hassle-free financing options to its customers. It also provides full auto lifecycle management, from credit underwriting to insurance, maintenance, and eventual resale of the vehicle.

“In the world’s largest 2-wheeler market (India), the consumer’s preference is changing – buying online, stretching their budget for quality and upgrading faster. OTO caters to this new consumer with a new model of buying, financing and ownership," said Vikram Vaidyanathan, managing director, Matrix India.

Notwithstanding the disruptions caused by the pandemic, OTO has grown four times over the last 12 months while maintaining bad loans at less than 1%. Over 30% of company’s transactions were sourced and completed digitally. OTO’s robust growth and collection performance has garnered strong interest, with platform securing lending commitments at over Rs250 crore for the next 12months. OTO has also established successful partnerships with all major brands such as Hero Motocorp, Honda, Suzuki, Hero Electric, and more through their dealerships.

Sanjay Swamy, managing partner, Prime Venture Partners said, “OTO is transforming the shopping, financing and ownership of two-wheelers, enabling OEM’s dealers and distributors to benefit from the consumer transition to eCommerce and self-service. We’re delighted to welcome Matrix Partners, BetterCapital and some amazing angels/entrepreneurs to join us in this exciting journey to transform this industry of 20 Million+ new vehicles, particularly as it transitions to connected Electric Vehicles in near future."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.