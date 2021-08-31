Two-wheeler buying, financing platform OTO raises $6 mn in Series A funding

Notwithstanding the disruptions caused by the pandemic, OTO has grown four times over the last 12 months while maintaining bad loans at less than 1%. Over 30% of company’s transactions were sourced and completed digitally. OTO’s robust growth and collection performance has garnered strong interest, with platform securing lending commitments at over Rs250 crore for the next 12months. OTO has also established successful partnerships with all major brands such as Hero Motocorp, Honda, Suzuki, Hero Electric, and more through their dealerships.