NEW DELHI: Uable, a life skill development online platform for children, has raised $3.5 million in pre-series A round led by Jafco Asia and Chiratae Ventures. Existing investor 3one4 Capital also participated in the round. Supriya Singh, Director of South Asia investments, Jafco Asia joins the board of Uable, the company said in a statement.

Uable has launched a new-age learning platform exclusively for teenagers across the world, and the funding will help the company add more real-world domains for teenagers to explore besides building a global team and scale the product globally.

"At Uable, we are challenging the status quo of education, where for decades and possibly centuries, the notion that securing the highest marks, grades and degrees alone determined one’s future and chances of success...The way we are differentiated is that we are not about ‘test prep’ or ‘course prep’ but about ‘life prep’. We believe through the right guidance, mentorship, inspiration, and information, teenagers can discover that their passion can find a career path," said Saurabh Saxena, Founder & CEO, Uable.

Founded last year by Saxena, who had co-founded Edtech platform Vedantu, Uable's platform will empower teens between 13 and 18 years of age to discover and design their own career paths in domains including Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, Gig Economy, Space Tech and Robotics. They will get an opportunity to immerse themselves in real-world experiences, learn from peers and receive mentorship from global domain experts.

"Uable is building a unique peer-to-peer learning platform for children, which will truly empower them with the right mix of skill development, creativity and self-confidence. A platform like Uable is what education in the 21st century should be," said Supriya Singh, Director of South Asia investments for JAFCO Asia.

Since 2020, Uable has raised a total of $4.5 million. It is backed by Jafco Asia, Chirate Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Global Founders Capital, and a clutch of angel investors including Pine Labs’ Amrish Rau, Jupiter's Jitendra Gupta (Ex-Pay U), Inflection Point Ventures, Angel List, Better Capital, Patni Wealth Advisors amongst others.

“While ed-tech based learning has been democratized and digitized in recent years, the focus on real-world applicability and building of practical use cases and skills for children has remained largely at the periphery. Buoyed by the changes brought about in 2020, building a global-first platform while keeping in mind this ethos is at the heart of Saurabh’s vision for Uable and we’re excited about taking it from India to the world," said Karan Mohla, Partner, Chiratae Ventures Advisors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via