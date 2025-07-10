Uber for housekeeping: India’s newest gig economy boom faces a trust test

Bengaluru: When Sandip Ghosh, an engineer in New Delhi, signed up with Broomees to hire a 24/7 housekeeper, he thought he was finally buying peace of mind.

For an annual subscription fee of ₹36,000, he expected the startup, which connects household workers with customers, to provide a hassle-free service, reliable replacements, and verified workers.

“They make you pay before they even start the search," Ghosh said, recounting how the service’s pitch had sounded slick and reassuring. The reality, he added, was far from it.

The first housekeeper left after four months, as informed in advance. The second vanished in two days. The third came after six weeks and set off alarms.

“When I tried to check her Aadhaar, she said the number on it belonged to someone else. No police verification, no clarity," he said. “I was being asked to let someone live in my home without any background check."

When Ghosh demanded a refund, citing safety concerns and a failure to deliver the promised services, he was told it wasn’t possible as per company policy. “It’s like they disappear unless you follow up constantly," he said. “If you stop chasing them, you hear nothing."

Aashish Aggarwal, a finance professional based in Noida, had a similar experience. He, too, was drawn in by Broomees’ promise of trained, verified professionals. He was assigned a housekeeper the company claimed had six years’ experience. But when Aggarwal questioned, she admitted she’d only worked for two months in the past. “She didn’t even know how to do basic tasks. And then, one day, she just left. No explanation, no replacement," Aggarwal said.

The company claims the two instances above are the exception, rather than the rule. “We have served 20,000 customers, I think the total negative reviews are around about 500, that’s about 2%," Niharika Jain Agrawal, co-founder, Broomees, told Mint. “In some cases, we genuinely would have operationally faulted. But a lot of others have a one-sided story."

Startups have been trying, and failing, to organise India’s housekeeping market for years. But connecting housekeepers with households through platforms has never quite worked. The challenges are complex: trust, regulation, quality, and the fact that this isn’t a product in a warehouse, but a person. Consequently, customer dissatisfaction is a common pain point for those in the business.

Amid this, a new wave of startups, such as Snabbit, Pronto, and Urban Company’s Insta Help, is betting on speed to crack the market, promising to deliver housekeepers in just 10 minutes. They’re targeting specific household needs and offering a wide menu of services—from sweeping, swabbing, cooking, and dusting to laundry, window cleaning, dog walking, pet sitting, and serving food.

View Full Image A screengrab from the website of Snabbit.

Broomees, which traditionally catered to long-term housekeeping requirements, has also jumped onto the bandwagon. Another such startup, BookMyBai, is watching closely.

Meanwhile, venture capital investors have bought into the premise. “The fact is there is booming demand," Rahul Taneja, partner at Lightspeed India, an investor in Snabbit, told Mint. “Consumers want a ‘better lifestyle’, which this model is able to assist them with. It’s a high-frequency business with very high loyalty from customers, which is what we saw when we were investing. So, it’s potentially something that can become really meaningful over time."

So, is this how housekeepers will be hired in future, through an app, as with groceries and food?

The original gangsters

For most Indians, hiring housekeepers has long been a word-of-mouth affair. As urbanization picked up pace, agencies began stepping in, recruiting full-time workers, often from rural parts of the country, to serve in city households. But for part-time roles, informal networks still dominate. The entire system remains largely unorganized, with few credible digital alternatives emerging to formalize it.

BookMyBai, one of the first in this niche segment, was started about a decade ago by Mumbai-based Anupam Sinhal and Vikash Chowdhury. The duo saw that demand was high and supply extremely fragmented, with no organized effort to crack the model. “That’s when we saw a large gap in the market and got into it," Sinhal told Mint.

View Full Image A screengrab from the website of BookMyBai.

They brought in a digital platform where workers could register their details. Their profiles would be visible to users looking to hire them, negating the need to go door to door, informing security guards that their services were available.

“She (a woman looking for work as a housekeeper) can simply approach us and we can get her a job very close to where she lives in case she’s already in Mumbai, or we can get her a 24-hour living job in case she’s a migrant worker," Sinhal said.

A few years later, Broomees, MeeHelp, and others entered the space, trying to streamline how users hire housekeepers.

These companies typically operate through three models: a recruitment model, where the platform assigns a worker and charges the customer a one-time fee equal to her/his monthly salary; a basic subscription model, where users pay a fee to access contact details of nearby workers; a managed subscription model, where the company assigns a worker, charges an upfront fee, and offers replacements if the worker quits.

While BookMyBai started with the first model, it launched the basic subscription option two years ago. Six-year-old MeeHelp followed the same trajectory and now offers the basic subscription and an on-demand or 10-minute service.

Broomees, which started in 2020, follows the third model with monthly subscription packages for three, six, 12 and 24 months. Recently, it started offering 10-minute delivery as well.

These companies offer their services in major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, and Pune with some extending to tier-II cities, including Surat, Jaipur, and Patna.

No easy task

Despite the demand and a clear pain point for customers, scale remains elusive for these apps.

In the informal setup, agencies that find regular housekeepers and charge customers a month’s salary as a commission, have been operating for a long time. Many startups made that model digital but without much innovation.

“It can become a profitable business, but it is not a billion-dollar scalable idea. We also fell in that pitfall but then realized, we don’t want a large number of people sitting at the office only trying matchmaking," said Shiv Kumar Goyal, co-founder of MeeHelp, which started with an agency-like model but has now shifted to an on-demand/10-minute service and a subscription model.

Safety and trust remain critical pain points on both sides. While startups claim to offer background verification and training, setting up a robust verification system is both complex and costly, and even then, gaps exist.

Bookmybai’s Sinhal draws a contrast to explain the challenge. “When you hire an accountant from Naukri and he ends up doing some financial scam, the blame is not put on Naukri. But in my line of business, if you hire a domestic worker through my platform and something goes wrong, then we are directly involved."

As for background verification, most companies typically partner with third-party organizations to do the job. For instance, BookMyBai has tied up with a company that does court record verification. Minor complaints in some local police stations, however, go unflagged, which becomes a big issue, according to the company’s founder.

Demand has never been the industry’s problem; supply of skilled workers is. And with more startups entering the fray, the challenge is only growing.

Onboarding quality supply is something that’s hard, said Broomees’ Agrawal. “We’re very clear that we’re going to control the supply and demand so that we find it easy to do it. But, if you were to ask me if we can do the background verification for 15,000 workers, that’s hard," she explained.

Broomees used to train workers until two years back but stopped due to capital constraints. It is now looking to raise money to train workers again, to fill a yawning gap.

“Acquiring quality workers who pass the assessment or go through training to fill that gap is what’s needed and is what’s tough," she said.

Each new startup is now trying to crack the supply puzzle in its own way.

Help in minutes?

On a quiet Sunday evening, this writer booked a dish-cleaning service on MeeHelp. Within minutes, a housekeeper was assigned, much like booking a ride on Uber.

View Full Image A screengrab from the website of MeeHelp.

Sayani Sahoo, a 26-year-old gig worker, called to confirm the address and arrived within half an hour, having travelled over 7.5 km. Sayani and her husband joined the platform six months ago, after a friend recommended it. Before this, she had never worked, while her husband was employed as a security guard, earning ₹25,000 a month. Now, working five to six gigs a day, the couple rakes in nearly ₹1 lakh a month.

“Why would I take up a full-time job when I can make good money on my own terms and still take care of my young son?" she said, while cleaning the dishes. “If you do your job well, customers treat you with respect. Going to the same house every day often comes with too much drama."

Concerns about safety don’t seem to bother her. “The platform has all our details. That’s enough for me," she added.

Sayani typically earns ₹300 per visit, with extras like cleaning a fridge (not listed on the app), fetching her more money. Platforms such as Urban Company, MeeHelp, Snabbit, Pronto and even Broomees have entered the fast house-help game, eyeing a clear use case: young professionals living alone and households left scrambling when their regular housekeeper takes a day off.

Investor bets on the quick model for home services, despite operational complexity, are heating up. In May alone, Snabbit raised $19 million from Lightspeed and Nexus Venture Partners, while Pronto bagged $2 million from Bain Capital Ventures and is already chasing a fresh round. Broomees is also in the market for funds.

Some newer platforms have tried to fix one of the biggest hurdles for this model, which is maintaining a steady supply of quality workers and ensuring they’re paid fairly, by offering payroll-like contracts or hybrid models with fixed and variable pay. While this gives platforms such as Snabbit and Pronto more control, it also drives up fixed costs.

MeeHelp co-founder Goyal, who experimented with putting workers on payroll, said it wasn’t viable in the long run. The company now uses a prepaid model: workers have to recharge their wallet with ₹500 to receive job leads worth ₹5,000. As for its main revenue, MeeHelp gets a 20% commission when an order for a worker gets placed.

Pronto and Snabbit are also training workers to bridge the skill gap. A standardised experience through training is important as these platforms rely on repeat usage for the model to work. “As the density increases, prediction power increases because there is more data. Timing improves and your economies of scale start happening because your utilization of supply improves. That’s when the business starts looking meaningfully profitable," Snabbit founder Aayush Agarwal explained.

Challenges ahead

While the idea has found some takers, scepticism around the model remains high, with many experts wondering if the economics can work beyond a handful of dense neighborhoods.

Then there’s a bigger question: are Indians truly ready to let a new, unfamiliar person into their homes on demand? Much of the market optimism hinges on a speculative shift in consumer behaviour, not on proven or consistent demand.

Lightspeed’s Taneja is optimistic. “I do believe a large target addressable market (TAM) will get created here, just like it has in big commerce or even Urban Company. If you can create a product that is innovative enough to serve your demand, you will see a TAM unlock."

With years of consumer data, Urban Company has a head start in understanding where demand lies. But even for UC, cracking the housekeeping market won’t be easy.

Young companies such as Snabbit and Pronto are going up against the deep pockets of Urban Company, which is aggressively using low introductory pricing to grab demand. With years of consumer data, Urban Company has a head start in understanding where demand lies.

But even for UC, cracking the housekeeping market won’t be easy. Unlike plumbing or electrical services—traditionally gig work—housekeeping has long been a fixed job with a steady monthly income. Such workers may not be willing to make the shift to on-demand work.

How these startups crack the puzzle of scale and profitability in the segment remains to be seen. Help might come in 10 minutes, but building a business will take a lot longer.