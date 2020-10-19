Uber introduces rider mask verification selfie feature in India

Speaking on the new policy, Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India SA, said, “At Uber, we believe accountability is a two-way street. Earlier this year, we designed innovative technology to ensure that drivers were wearing masks before accepting trips. Today,we’ve devised similar technology for riders who’ve previously been called out for not wearing a mask while on-trip. Our new policy raises the bar on safety and makes our platform safer not just for you, but for the next rider and driver as well."