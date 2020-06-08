Uber launches hourly rental cabs for multi-hour, multi-stop needs

Uber on Monday launched Hourly Rentals, a 24x7 on-demand, intra-city service, which allows riders to retain a car with its driver for several hours, and make multiple stops on their journey.

Through the new service, Uber aims to provide riders the convenience they would get with their own car starting at a price point of ₹189 for a one-hour/ ten km package, it said in a statement.

Riders will have the option to select from multiple hourly packages, up to a maximum of 12-hours.

The service is available in 17 cities -- Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kanpur and Bhopal--, the statement added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via