Udaan in talks to sell minority stake in its NBFC arm
Priyamvada C , Sneha Shah 4 min read 04 Dec 2025, 12:56 pm IST
Summary
The moves come on the back of a larger restructuring plan as Udaan looks to streamline costs, reduce burn and improve unit economics to free up more cash ahead of a potential IPO next year
Mumbai: Udaan has initiated a process to sell a minority stake in its non-banking financial entity as the business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform looks to monetize assets while navigating a broader restructuring exercise, said three people aware of the matter.
