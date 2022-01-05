Udaan raises $250 via convertible note and debt

Udaan did not comment on the development. However, in an internal company note, Udaan CFO Aditya Pande, said, "We are excited and glad to share that we have 5 new marquee investors coming onboard the udaan juggernaut, as part of our recently concluded convertible note financing. This round was oversubscribed 2x and also saw participation from our existing investors, including those who bought into the company through the secondary (ESOP) round in H1 2021."